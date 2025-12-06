Museum Name Most Stunning Worldwide

The Kunstsilo Museum in Kristiansand, Norway, has been named “The Most Beautiful Museum in the World” at the prestigious Prix Versailles architectural awards, held annually at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Azernews reports.

The award honors the world's most outstanding modern architectural projects, celebrating creativity, innovation, and design excellence.

Maria Mediaas Gjerstad, the museum's director, said the team is “incredibly happy and proud” of the recognition, emphasizing that the accolade is first and foremost a testament to the architects behind the project.

Opened just last year, the Kunstsilo Museum houses approximately 7,500 works of art, including the renowned collection of Nikolai Tangen, head of the Norwegian Oil Fund. The museum has already earned acclaim, having previously received the prestigious Spanish architectural award Premio Arquitectura Española.

A Norwegian delegation attended the award ceremony in Paris, including Kristiansand Mayor Mathias Bernander, who described the museum's win as an extraordinary recognition and expressed pride in both the city and everyone involved in creating Kunstsilo. Some architects and art enthusiasts have even described the museum as a new landmark in global contemporary architecture, blending cutting-edge design with Norway's rich cultural heritage.