My Experience Is My Asset, Says Chief Justice Of India Surya Kant At HTLS 2025: LIVE

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is speaking at 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday, December 6. He shed light on"structural vulnerability" in the judiciary and said"litigation is a long way process."

He said his aim is to prioritise certain litigation. The CJI said, "I just want to send a very clear and strong that SC is also meant for the common man.”

Here are some more top quotes from CJI Surya Kant's interview at HTLS 2025:

1.“I really need to explore the mediation as one of the powerful game changer.” And as you know that from last almost one year and particularly last six months, I have launched that 'Mediation for the Nation Mission'."

2.“The second thing is the prioritisation of certain litigations. You will find some reforms I have already made in the Supreme Court,” he said.