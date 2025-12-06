My Experience Is My Asset, Says Chief Justice Of India Surya Kant At HTLS 2025: LIVE
He said his aim is to prioritise certain litigation. The CJI said, "I just want to send a very clear and strong that SC is also meant for the common man.”
Here are some more top quotes from CJI Surya Kant's interview at HTLS 2025:
1.“I really need to explore the mediation as one of the powerful game changer.” And as you know that from last almost one year and particularly last six months, I have launched that 'Mediation for the Nation Mission'."
2.“The second thing is the prioritisation of certain litigations. You will find some reforms I have already made in the Supreme Court,” he said.
