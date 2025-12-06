Ashes 2025: 5 Historic Test Records Steve Smith Can Shatter Before Retirement

Steve Smith is nearing multiple Test milestones, including surpassing Ricky Ponting's records for most centuries and runs, while also aiming to set new benchmarks in the Ashes, cementing his legacy as one of Australia's greatest batters.

The veteran Australian batter Steve Smith is currently part of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series against England. Smith is the stand-in skipper for Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, who was ruled out first two Tests of the Ashes 2025, as he was yet to gain match fitness following recovery from a back injury.

Following a poor start to the Ashes series, scoring 17 and 2* in both innings of the Perth opener, Steve Smith made a comeback with a 61-run innings in the first innings of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test. Smith has been one of Australia's finest batters, known for combining his technical brilliance with consistency, and remains a pivotal figure in rewriting the record books in the longest format of the game.

Here are five records that Steve Smith can shatter before his Test retirement.

Former Australia captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting currently tops the chart for the most Test centuries by an Australian with 41 centuries. Steve Smith, with his remarkable consistency, has 36 centuries under his belt in the longest format of the game. Smith is well-positioned to overtake Ponting's record if he maintains his form and consistency in the remaining years of his career.

Since January last year, Steve Smith has scored only four Test centuries in 17 matches, indicating a decline in his form. However, the former Australia captain can still break Ponting's record of Test centuries for Australia if he strings together a few big innings in the upcoming seasons.

Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Australian, amassing 13378 runs in 168 matches. Steve Smith is currently tallied at 10557 in 121 matches. Smith requires 2821 runs to over Ponting's tally, which seems to be an arduous task, given his age (36) and the realistic number of innings he is likely to have before retirement. This year, Smith will play two more Ashes Tests, and Australia are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh and South Africa and three against New Zealand.

Since Steve Smith has expressed his desire to play Tests till the 2027 Ashes after retiring from ODIs, he could realistically get enough innings over the next couple of years to challenge Ponting's tally. Before that, Smith needs to overtake Steve Waugh (10927) and Allan Border (11174) to move into the second spot on Australia's Test run-scorers list, a milestone he is well on track to achieve if he continues to feature regularly in the Test side.

Australia's batting legend Don Bradman holds the record for the most runs in the history of Ashes Tests, amassing 5028 runs, including 19 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 89.78 in 37 matches. After Bradman's retirement, no player has scored 4000 or more runs in the Ashes. Steve Smith currently is the third leading run-getter in the Ashes with 3497 runs, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 55.50.

With three Tests remaining to play in the ongoing Ashes series, the next five-match Test series against England will take place in 2027. Smith will have to play up to 8 more Ashes, more or less 14 to 16 innings, to accumulate the 503 runs he needs to become the first batter post-Bradman era to cross the 4000-run mark in Ashes history.

Former captain Allan Border holds the record for the Test runs by an Australian batter away from home, amassing 5431 in 70 matches. Steve Smith sits fourth on the chart with 4954 runs, including 17 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 54.43 in 55 matches. Smith is just 36 runs short of becoming the fourth Australian batter after Border, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh to complete 5000 runs in overseas Tests.

And Steve Smith is on track to surpass Border's tally as well. With multiple overseas tours likely over the next two years, including eight matches across two series against South Africa and India in 2026 and 2027, respectively, Smith needs 478 more runs to overtake Border and become Australia's highest run-scorer in away Tests. The milestone is well within his reach.

Steve Smith has consolidated his No.4 in Australia's Test batting line-up over the past decade, amassing 6729 runs, including 23 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 60.08 in 69 matches. Smith and Steve Waugh are the players to have scored 6000 runs at No.4 for Australia in Test cricket. Steve Smith is expected to be a standout for Australia batter at No.4 when he breaches the 7000-run mark.

Steve Smith needed just 271 runs to become the first Australian batter to score 7000 at No.4 in the history of Test cricket. The record could be achieved in the ongoing Ashes series, wherein he has scored 80 in three innings so far, and if he performs well in the second innings of the Pink-Ball Test and the remainder of the series, the veteran Australian batter is well poised to surpass 7,000 runs at No. 4, setting a new benchmark in Test cricket history for his country.