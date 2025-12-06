High Alert In Ayodhya, Varanasi On Babri Masjid Demolition Day

As today marks the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, security forces in Ayodhya and across other areas of Uttar Pradesh are on alert and are conducting thorough checks of vehicles on all routes. Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police ISP) Chakrapani Tripathi said that various checking points have been made across the district, and they have also requested the hotels to maintain records of visitors. "There is an arrangement of checking at various points... We have requested all hotels and dharamshalas to maintain records of visitors staying there, which our officers will verify. Vehicles are being checked regularly. Our teams are also patrolling the ghats and other areas... There are separate teams for security checks and surveillance as well as for crowd management," the official said.

Security Tightened in Varanasi

Security personnel have also been deployed at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Varanasi, Saravanan Thagamani, conveyed that thorough checks are being conducted across the city and security personnel are on high alert. The official said, "Everyone in all the zone from Varanasi Commissionerate are on high alert... Checking is being conducted at Varanasi City, Varanasi Junction and Banaras Railway Stations and patrolling has been deployed at all the 84 ghats. Special surveillance will be conducted during evening aarti at Assi Ghat, Namo Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat."

"Bomb squad and dog squad are conducting checks at the railway station parking along with RPF and GRP. Bus stands are also undergoing checks. Special security has been deployed at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kaal Bhairava temple and Sankatmochan Hanuman temple," he added.

The 1992 Demolition and Aftermath

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'. In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots erupted across various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people. (ANI)

