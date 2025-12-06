Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: After Rain Break, Schools Open Today To Recover Lost Day

Schools were given a holiday due to heavy rains in Chennai and its surrounding areas caused by Cyclone Titwa, which formed in the Bay of Bengal. To make up for this holiday, schools in districts including Chennai will be open today.

Cyclone Titwa brought historic rains to Sri Lanka, causing widespread damage. Normal life was halted with significant loss of property and life, as over 400 people died.

Cyclone Titwa then hit Tamil Nadu, causing heavy rain in Chennai and other districts. Non-stop rain in Chennai and its suburbs flooded homes and created chaos for commuters.

Holidays were declared for schools. Chennai had a 3-day holiday from Dec 2-4. To make up for it, schools were set to run on a Saturday, with Dec 6 compensating for Dec 2.

All high and higher secondary schools in Chennai will operate today, following the Wednesday schedule. Schools in Tiruvallur and Kallakurichi will also have a full working day.