Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dhurandhar Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Latest Movie Shakes The BO With A Massive Earning

Dhurandhar Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Latest Movie Shakes The BO With A Massive Earning


2025-12-06 12:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was released on Friday. It received a great response from both the audience and critics on its very first day. The first-day collection figures for director Aditya Dhar's movie are out.

Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5th. This Ranveer Singh movie is packed with awesome action and thrills. The film is being loved by everyone.

The opening day collection figures for Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar are out. According to reports, the film made a fantastic earning on its first day. 

According to a report by sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's film did a business of ₹27.00 crore on the first day. This figure is likely to increase. The film's overall Hindi occupancy was 26.44 percent.

Talking about Dhurandhar's occupancy, it was 15.49% in the morning shows, 28.24% in the afternoon shows, and 35.59% in the evening shows.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar became the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2025. War 2 is at number one (₹52.5 crore) and Chhaava is at number two (₹31 crore).

Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with others.

Director Aditya Dhar made Dhurandhar on a ₹280 crore budget. It's produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The film's runtime is 214 minutes.

MENAFN06122025007385015968ID1110444783



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search