Dhurandhar Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Latest Movie Shakes The BO With A Massive Earning

According to a report by sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's film did a business of ₹27.00 crore on the first day. This figure is likely to increase. The film's overall Hindi occupancy was 26.44 percent.

Talking about Dhurandhar's occupancy, it was 15.49% in the morning shows, 28.24% in the afternoon shows, and 35.59% in the evening shows.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar became the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2025. War 2 is at number one (₹52.5 crore) and Chhaava is at number two (₹31 crore).

Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with others.

Director Aditya Dhar made Dhurandhar on a ₹280 crore budget. It's produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The film's runtime is 214 minutes.