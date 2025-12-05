Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Changes In Shareholding And Board Of Directors


2025-12-05 11:07:54
CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Changes in Shareholding and Board of Directors
05.12.2025 / 22:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release – Corporate News

Luxembourg, 5 December 2025

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Changes in Shareholding and Board of Directors

CPI Property Group (“ CPIPG” or the“ Group”) was notified today that funds managed by Apollo Global Management have sold their entire 3.04% stake in CPIPG's ordinary shares to a private investment group from the CEE region. Subsequently, Tim Scoble has resigned from his position as Apollo representative on CPIPG's board of directors.

“On behalf of the board of CPIPG, I want to thank Tim for contributing his wisdom and experience to the board over the last four years,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman.“The Group benefited greatly from Apollo's support as we pursued transformational growth, and we will continue to explore areas of cooperation in the future.”

In connection with the sale by Apollo, CPIPG's board of directors approved a change to the Group's distribution policy. Going forward, CPIPG will set a maximum limit for shareholder distributions via annual share buybacks at 50% of the most recently reported full-year FFO1, a reduction from the 65% target set in 2021. CPIPG's board of directors expects to decide on the timing and amount of the Group's next annual distribution in early 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes”,“estimates”,“plans”,“projects”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“intends”,“targets”,“may”,“aims”,“likely”,“would”,“could”,“can have”,“will” or“should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
