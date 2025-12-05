Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Positive Update For Shareholders After Debuting The Company's Solana Treasury Strategy



Forward Industries sent out a press release to update shareholders on the company after it recently launched the Solana treasury strategy.

In the update, FWDI shares several operational highlights, as well as information on the company's expanding treasury. Highlights include deals, partnerships, programs, product launches, leadership changes, and more.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a Solana treasury company, recently released a shareholder update following the debut of the company's Solana treasury strategy ( ).

The update contains multiple highlights and milestones achieved since the launch of this strategy, including FWDI closing a $1.65 billion private placement led by Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto.

The update also outlined a leadership changes, including appointment of Ryan Navi as Chief Investment Officer, and bringing on Georgia Quinn as General Counsel. In addition, the company created a crypto advisory board, announcing the first 25 member representing extensive experience in areas like capital markets, digital assets, financial services, and the Solana ecosystem.

The company also launched an institutional-grade validator on the Solana blockchain, Forward's Proprietary Automated Market Maker (“PropAMM”), as well as fwdSOL, which is the company's liquid staking token to maximize the yield from staked Solana (SOL). The update mentions an important partnership with fintech firm Superstate that allows stockholders to tokenize and hold FWDI shares on the SOL blockchain.

Other key highlights include the company completing a tax optimization process, changing the ticker symbol from“FORD” to“FWDI”, authorizing a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock, and announcing an at-the-market equity offering program.

In addition to key highlights, the press release included details about the treasury itself. As of December 1st, 2025, the company holds over 6.9 million SOL. Since inception the company's validator infrastructure has generated between 6.82% and 7.01% annual percentage yield (“APY”) before fees, which outperforms top peer validators. The company is also debt-free, and has $30 million of operating capital between USDC reserves and cash.

Speaking about the strategy and what the future holds, Chairman of Forward Industries, Kyle Samani, said“Since the inception of our Solana treasury strategy in September, Forward Industries has rapidly built the largest Solana treasury in the world and established an institutional-grade foundation capable of compounding long-term SOL-per-share.”

He added that“In just a matter of weeks, we have accumulated more than 6.9 million SOL, deployed nearly all of it across our high-performance validator infrastructure launched in October, and implemented tax-efficient strategies that meaningfully strengthened our capital position. As we pursue initiatives such as bringing our equity on-chain and executing on accretive M&A, we believe we are well-positioned to continue to expand our SOL treasury and compound SOL-per-share. We believe this is just the beginning, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value as we build the primary public markets gateway to Solana.”

About Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI)

Forward Industries, Inc. is a company that's building and managing a large-scale Solana treasury. The company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value by actively participating within the Solana ecosystem and deploying assets through on-chain opportunities like staking and lending.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN