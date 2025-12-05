MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) In the torrent of human civilization's development, there exists a unique pioneer-he is both an entrepreneur who successfully led a company to Nasdaq and a social activist who has united tens of millions of members and supporters worldwide, and a thinker as well whose ideas elicited a response from Stephen Hawking. The name Hu Jiaqi is now etching a legend of responsibility and courage on the international stage in his own distinctive way.

In June 2025, Julong Online, founded by Hu Jiaqi, successfully listed on Nasdaq, becoming the first Chinese stock in the field of smart building to go public overseas. Yet for him, this is merely a“byproduct” of realizing a greater ideal. Behind the commercial success, he perceives a more profound human predicament. It is this vision, transcending personal gain, that drives him to invest corporate profits into a grander cause: awakening humanity's collective consciousness about its own destiny.

In his work Saving Humanity, completed after decades of dedicated effort, along with his series of related writings, Hu Jiaqi put forward a groundbreaking proposition: the further advancement of science and technology will soon acquire the capability to cause human extinction. To save humanity from this fate, and to achieve the enduring survival and universal well-being of humanity as a whole, it is imperative to rely on the power of the Great Unification and employ the mechanism of a world regime to control the development of science and technology. This forward-thinking vision has resonated deeply with insightful individuals across the world.

Most remarkably, this idea rapidly evolved into a tangible global movement. The Humanitas Ark he founded now boasts over 13 million members and supporters worldwide, forming a network that spans all continents.

In addition, Hu Jiaqi has repeatedly written letters to global political leaders, scientific elites, and intellectual authorities, candidly outlining the existential crises facing humanity. Thousands of them including several Nobel laureates expressed their supports. The late eminent scientist Stephen Hawking, during his lifetime, engaged in in-depth exchanges with Hu on the fate of humanity. The two thinkers found deep resonance on issues pertaining to the holistic survival of human civilization.

Hu Jiaqi's success lies in his perfect fusion of multiple identities: as an entrepreneur, he turns ideas into organizational strength; as a scholar, he provides a profound intellectual foundation; and as a social activist, he transforms ideas into real-world movements. This unique combination of roles lends him not only the depth of a thinker but also the credibility of an implementer when issuing warnings.

From the opening bell ceremony at NASDAQ to the vast network of 13 million global members and supporters, from intellectual exchanges with Hawking to the support of thousands of elites and leaders, these achievements collectively form a powerful proof: individual perseverance can indeed leverage collective awakening.

At this critical moment in the development of human civilization, we need more such unshakable pillars -those who dare to face the harshest truths, who courageously shoulder the most difficult responsibilities, and who ultimately transform warnings into actions and turn crises into hope. The story of Hu Jiaqi is precisely the finest testament to this spirit of responsibility.