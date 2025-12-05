Mediator Countries Vow To Uphold Colombia-EGC Peace Commitment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Group of Mediator Countries, comprising Qatar, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland, have vowed to work together in maintaining verification and monitoring mechanisms for the“commitment for peace” agreement signed in Doha yesterday between Colombia and the self-designated EGC.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi told Gulf Times the“necessity to work together collectively on the ground to help and support the concerned parties in fulfilling their obligations”.

He explained:“We're going to work closely with the parties involved during the implementation phase. As I mentioned before, there are going to be several meetings following up on the signing ceremony today, where mechanisms will be detailed, and that will allow us to go through a sort of very strict monitoring system that will allow us to achieve what we have accomplished today.”

Similarly, Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik explained that“productive meetings” in Doha with Colombia and EGC representatives resulted in the recognition of monitoring mechanisms that would ensure“that steps are being taken on both sides to adhere to the agreement”.

During the signing ceremony, Dr al-Khulaifi announced the joint statement of the Group of Mediator Countries, which was issued following the conclusion of a round of mediation, held in Doha, between the Government of Colombia and the self-designated EGC concerning the Process for the Demobilisation of the (a)EGC and Peacebuilding with the People in the Territories.

“After the first two rounds of mediation, we are pleased to announce that the Government of Colombia and the self-designated EGC have taken important steps towards peace. The parties have signed a 'Commitment to Peace' that reflects compromise, responsibility, and commitment to alleviate the conditions for the civilian population and end armed conflict.

The declaration represents a step towards the demobilisation of the self-designated EGC and peacebuilding,” said Dr al-Khulaifi, citing the statement.

“We commend the concerned parties for their constructive engagement and willingness to compromise in working towards a sustainable solution through dialogue. This process aims to improve the lives and well-being of those communities affected by the conflict - families who have been exposed to violence, young people who deserve opportunity, and victims who seek truth, justice, reparations, and guarantees of non-repetition. It also provides the parties with a path towards ending the armed conflict and building sustainable peace,” the statement further noted.

The statement added:“Still, there will be many hurdles and challenges to overcome. We will continue in our role as mediators in order to assist the parties in making further steps to consolidate trust among themselves and work towards peace.“The implementation of the commitments reached so far by the parties will require sustained discipline, transparency, and trust. We hope to work with all stakeholders - civil society, institutions, and international partners in supporting this process and help ensure its success.”