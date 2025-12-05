Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katara Welcomes Arab Cup Fans


2025-12-05 11:01:22
Contributing to Qatar's festive atmosphere during the Arab Cup 2025, Katara presents a diverse entertainment programme designed to offer visitors a rich cultural and recreational experience. Highlights include live match broadcasts at the Katara Corniche and Wisdom Square. The lineup also features daily art performances, children's entertainment, open art exhibitions, and musical showcases, warmly welcoming fans from across the Arab world.

Gulf Times

