International Volunteer Day: Making A Difference Through Community Impact

At Henkel North America, our purpose unites us: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. This commitment extends beyond our products and innovations; it's reflected in the everyday actions of our team members who give back to their communities with heart, teamwork and compassion.

On this year's Annual Community Impact Day, employees came together to create lasting change-supporting over 50 nonprofit organizations and contributing 30,000+ volunteer hours to pack thousands of care kits, diapers and boxes of groceries for people in need, as well as spread mulch, gravel, and topsoil to help maintain public parks, and much more.

Whether we're getting our hands dirty, coordinating resources or otherwise collaborating to improve the lives of others, Henkel employees are united by a shared passion to make a difference. That spirit extends well beyond one day, as teams and individuals continue volunteering year-round to support causes close to their hearts and contribute to a better world.

To further these efforts, Henkel's Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) initiative provides financial and in-kind donations to nonprofits chosen by our employees and retirees, along with paid time off for those who volunteer. For more than 25 years, MIT has supported the causes closest to our people's hearts.

This International Volunteer Day, Henkel celebrates our employees' volunteerism and recognizes the powerful impact they make in communities across North America.

