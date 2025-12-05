Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Cabo Verdean Foreign Minister Livramento
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Cabo Verdean Foreign Minister José Luis Livramento in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary congratulated him on his recent ministerial appointment after service five years as Cabo Verde's Ambassador to the United States. The Deputy Secretary welcomed Cabo Verde's inaugural participation in the FIFA World Cup and provided his best wishes to the national team. They also discussed continued U.S.-Cabo Verde cooperation to support U.S. business investment in Cabo Verde and address other shared priorities.
