Tripura CM Saha Reviews SC Corporation To Ensure Community's Uplift

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held a review meeting of the SC Cooperative Development Corporation Limited at the Secretariat, highlighting the state government's focus on the development of people from all sections of society.

Dr Saha said the Corporation plays a significant role in ensuring self-reliance and advancement of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

CM Urges Transparency and Modern Management

Noting that these corporations were not properly utilised in the past, he said the present government aims to operate them with transparency and efficiency.

Addressing officials on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to strengthen the Corporation's development initiatives through proper planning, modern management, and a humane approach.

Corporation's Status and New Leadership

He was briefed on the Corporation's programs and current status during the meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Managing Director of the SC Corporation, Jayanta Dey, presented an illustrated report highlighting the Corporation's past and present. He noted that a Board of Directors has now been formed, consisting of eight members and three official members, who were previously absent.

Commitment to SC Community Reaffirmed

The review meeting was attended by Chairman Pinaki Das Choudhury, Chief Minister's Secretary P K Chakraborty, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, and SC Welfare Secretary Deepa D Nair, who participated in the discussions.

Saha reiterated the government's commitment to improving the quality of life of the SC community in Tripura through focused and transparent governance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)