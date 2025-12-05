Omar Announces ₹250-Crore Boost For SKIMS

Chief Minister Omar Abdullahat the Annual Day function of SKIMS

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday announced that the government is ready to back a high-impact project worth ₹200–250 crore at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), asking the institute to identify a proposal that can be completed within the next three to four years.

The major funding assurance was delivered as he presided over the 43rd Foundation Day celebrations of SKIMS at the SKICC, where he also reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure and strengthening tertiary care in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said his government had always extended full financial support to SKIMS and would continue to do so“with greater vigour”. He highlighted that, following his intervention, the newly introduced SASCI capital funding window-earlier restricted to states-had now been extended to Union Territories, enabling J&K to access long-term, zero-interest loans for major health projects.“This year, we finally gained access to SASCI. It is a unique chance, and I want SKIMS to take full advantage of it,” he said, urging the administration to conceptualise a project deliverable within two to three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister, however, coupled the financial commitment with sharp remarks on SKIMS's administrative functioning. He said files concerning the premier institute were not being routed to the elected government, questioning the purpose of inviting elected representatives to official programmes when key decisions bypassed them.“Sadly, the elected government has no real control over the institution,” he said.

Reflecting on the legacy of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Omar said the establishment of SKIMS was a visionary act that remained unmatched even today.“If someone asks me whether the Government of J&K can build another SKIMS or a complex like SKICC today, I would say it is nearly impossible,” he remarked.