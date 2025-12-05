Mimedia Engages Canaccord Genuity As A Financial Advisor, DS Market Solutions Inc. For Market-Making Services And Announces A Change In Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) -(TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advisory services agreement (the "") with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (""), pursuant to which Canaccord will serve as the Company's financial advisor and provide certain fiscal advisory services to the Company in connection with strategic capital markets initiatives.

Chris Giordano, President and CEO of MiMedia stated, "We are pleased to welcome Canaccord as the Company's financial advisor, recognizing their extensive expertise and proven capabilities in financial strategy and capital markets."

The Advisory Agreement has a term of 12 months.

Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an advisory fee to Canaccord in the amount of $250,000, which shall be payable in restricted stock units of the Company (the " RSUs ") at a deemed price of $0.50 per RSU, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 500,000 RSUs. The RSUs will be issued pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan and will vest on the date that is 12 months following the agreement date.

Canaccord is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm and has significant knowledge and exposure to the financial services with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Canaccord's international capital markets division has offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia, and operates a well-established, highly regarded global advisory and capital raising platform.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has engaged DS Market Solutions Inc. (" DS Market ") to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") policies and applicable securities law.

DS Market will trade the securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by DS market, the Company will pay DS Market a monthly fee of C$10,000 for a minimum term of one month and renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. Either party may terminate the arrangement by providing written notice to that effect 30 days prior to the end of the current term.

MiMedia and DS Market are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and DS Market has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. DS Market will not receive shares or options as compensation, nor have they indicated any immediate intent to acquire shares of the Company through the open market or otherwise. The capital used for market making will be provided by DS Market.

About DS Market

DS Market is an equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their public traded securities. DS Market was incorporated in Mississauga, Ontario. Mr. David Sears is the sole owner of DS Market and will be providing the services on behalf of DS Market. DS Market's contact is ....

The Company also announces that David Smalley has resigned from its Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Smalley for his dedicated efforts over the past almost four years and wishes him the very best.

Chris Giordano, President and CEO of MiMedia, stated "David has been an outstanding board member for almost four years now. He provided exceptional guidance and support well beyond the original intended period of service. We can't thank him enough and look forward to staying in close touch with David as a shareholder."

About MiMedia Holdings Inc.

MiMedia provides a next-generation consumer AI cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: