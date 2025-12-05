Moldovan Police Conducts 50 Searches In Case For Unrest Preparations During Elections

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NewsMaker reported this in an article.

On December 4, Moldovan police stated that they carried out more than 50 searches as part of an investigation into preparations for mass unrest during the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28.

The operation was conducted by officers of the Moldovan National Investigation Inspectorate (INI) together with prosecutors and the Fulger special unit. The searches took place at the homes of 35 residents aged 21 to 54 in Chisinau and other cities across the country.

According to police, the suspects regularly traveled to Serbia to participate in training that law enforcement claims was aimed at destabilizing the situation in Moldova. The training allegedly took place under the guidance of foreign instructors at a camp in the town of Banja Koviljaca.

During the searches, officers seized mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards (including Russian ones), 3,350 Serbian dinars, 20 passports with stamps confirming stays in Serbia, walkie-talkies, a mock Kalashnikov rifle, and ammunition.

As Ukrinform reported, Moldovan authorities consider the elections to the so-called Supreme Council of the unrecognized Transnistria region a challenge to the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

