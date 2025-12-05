TBS Car Battery Shop Drives Convenience To New Heights For Klang Valley Motorists

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - TBS Car Battery Shop proudly announces its commitment to delivering fast, reliable and comprehensive car battery services across Kuala Lumpur and the entire Klang Valley, setting a new benchmark in roadside convenience and customer satisfaction.

As more drivers in the Klang Valley demand prompt, dependable battery support - especially during emergencies - TBS Car Battery Shop rises to the challenge with its full-service, on-demand car battery delivery and installation. With a fleet of trained technicians on standby, TBS guarantees an average response time of just 35 minutes for Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur and Subang Jaya customers.

Comprehensive Services & Quality Assurance



Wide Range of Trusted Battery Brands – TBS offers batteries from respected names including Century Battery, Rocket Battery (Korea's No. 1), as well as other premium suppliers such as Amaron, VARTA AGM/EFB, Motolite, and Banner AGM.



Free Installation + Warranty Included – All batteries come with at least a 12-month warranty (for petrol vehicles), and installation is handled professionally by TBS technicians, giving customers peace of mind.

Convenient Service Modes & Easy Payment Options – Whether you're at home, at the office or stranded roadside, TBS offers doorstep battery replacement. Payment is flexible: cash, credit card, or common e-wallet / QR-pay options (Touch 'n Go eWallet, GrabPay, Boost, DuitNow QR, Maybank QRPay, MAE, ShopeePay) - even for outdoor service calls.



Wide Coverage Across Klang Valley TBS services span a broad coverage area, including Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Damansara, Kepong, Mont Kiara, Kelana Jaya, Kota Damansara, Klang, Shah Alam, and other parts of Selangor - effectively reaching the majority of Klang Valley motorists in need of quick battery replacement.

Expert Advice and Professional Installation Understanding that incorrect battery specification or improper installation can lead to early battery failure or even damage to a vehicle's electrical system, TBS ensures that its technicians are professionally trained. They assist customers in choosing the right battery based on vehicle type, usage patterns, and local conditions - delivering reliable, safe and optimally matched battery solutions.

Contact & Availability

TBS Car Battery Shop

Address: G-3 Dataran Pelangi Utama, Jalan Masjid PJU6A, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia Phone / WhatsApp: 016-293 9733 (call or message to request service)

Business Hours: Monday–Friday 9:00 AM–7:00 PM; Saturday 9:00 AM–5:00 PM; Closed on Sunday.

About TBS Car Battery Shop

TBS Car Battery Shop (operated by Tropical Battery Specialist Sdn. Bhd.) is the Klang Valley's go-to car battery specialist, offering doorstep delivery, professional installation, quality battery brands, and robust after-sales support. With a reputation for reliability, speed, and customer-first service, TBS aims to ensure every driver in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor stays powered and ready on the road.