CDCP Online Launches Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) Pre-Eligibility Questionnaire

MENAFN - GetNews) Canadians can now easily check if they may qualify for federal dental care coverage.

Questionnaire, offering Canadians a fast and simple way to see whether they may be eligible for dental care coverage under the Government of Canada's expanding national plan.

Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, more Canadians can see their dentist without worrying about the bill.

Watch the video about CDCP Online on YouTube:

To help individuals navigate the first step, Cdcp provides a quick online questionnaire where users can:

Select their province or territory, including: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon.

Provide household income information

Indicate whether they have dental insurance



After answering these questions, users can click“Check Eligibility” to view preliminary results. If they appear to qualify, the tool will display when they can apply and the next steps to take.

Once individuals are officially approved for the CDCP, they can bring their approval letter to their dental appointment, ensuring their provider can process eligible coverage so they may focus on their oral health.

Potential Savings for Eligible Applicants

Recent Government of Canada updates indicate that eligible Canadians are saving an average of about $800 per year on dental costs through the CDCP, depending on income and the type of dental care received.

Easy Access to Information

CDCP Online emphasizes that this resource provides an informal screening only, and official eligibility is determined by the Government of Canada. However, the website aims to help Canadians understand whether they could receive benefits and how to prepare for the application process.

Additional details about the screening tool can be found directly at:

As more Canadians explore their eligibility for federal dental care coverage, the Cdcp questionnaire offers a convenient first step toward accessing preventive and essential oral health services.