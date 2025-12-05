An HVAC Troubleshooting Guide For Kingston, TN

When your heating or cooling system fails in Kingston, TN, your home's comfort and safety are immediately at risk. Our climate, with its humid summers and unpredictable winters, places constant stress on your HVAC system. Knowing the common warning signs and simple troubleshooting steps can prevent a minor issue from becoming an expensive emergency.

Step 1: Simple Checks for Your Kingston, TN HVAC

The Thermostat Check: The HVAC System's Brain

Before anything else, check your thermostat. This is the simplest fix. Ensure it is set to the correct mode ("HEAT" or "COOL") and the temperature is set correctly. If the screen is blank, change the batteries. Also, ensure the fan setting is on "AUTO." If it is set to "ON," the blower will run constantly, blowing unconditioned air and potentially causing discomfort.

The Clogged HVAC Filter: Airflow is Everything

A severely clogged filter is the number one cause of poor HVAC performance. A dirty filter suffocates your system, restricting airflow. This causes the AC coil to freeze in the summer or the furnace heat exchanger to overheat in the winter. Check your filter monthly, especially in dusty areas, and replace it if it is visibly dirty. This simple step can restore system function.

The Breaker Check: Loss of HVAC Power

Your HVAC system runs on a dedicated circuit. Check your main electrical panel for a tripped breaker. If the breaker for your furnace or AC is flipped, reset it once. If it immediately trips again, do not touch it. This indicates a serious electrical short that requires a professional HVAC Kingston TN repair technician.

Step 2: Troubleshooting Specific HVAC Symptoms

Problem: AC is Blowing Warm Air

If the air from your vents is warm, the system is failing to transfer heat. This often points to a refrigerant leak. A leak robs the system of its cooling power. Low refrigerant will cause the coils to freeze, leading to warm air output. You may also have a failed capacitor, a small component that starts your compressor or outdoor fan.

Problem: Furnace is Blowing Cool Air

If your furnace is blowing cold air, the burners are not lighting. This is often due to a dirty flame sensor, which is a safety device that shuts off the gas. A technician can clean this component. In high-efficiency furnaces, a clogged condensate drain line can also trigger a safety switch, shutting down the heat.

Problem: Loud or Strange HVAC Noises

Unusual noises signal a mechanical failure:



Squealing/Screeching: Often a sign of a failing bearing in the blower motor.

Banging/Booming: Can indicate dirty gas burners, causing delayed ignition, or expanding/contracting ductwork. Grinding/Scraping: Likely a severe motor bearing failure or a broken part within the unit.

Step 3: When to Call Affordable AC & Service Co.

The Need for Emergency HVAC Service

A gas leak or electrical fire requires an immediate call to 911. For system failure, a constant water leak, or a total loss of heat in freezing weather, you need 24/7 Emergency HVAC Service. We offer 24/7 Emergency HVAC Service to the Kingston, TN area.

Why You Need a Professional HVAC Technician

HVAC systems are complex and require specialized tools for diagnosis and repair. Handling refrigerant or performing gas line repairs without a license is illegal and dangerous. Our veteran-owned, family-operated local business has served the area since 1989. We provide a 5-Year Labor Warranty On Repairs and Free Estimates On All Services.

Affordable AC & Service Co. is your trusted, local expert for all your HVAC Kingston TN needs. We are dedicated to providing a high-quality, honest service to restore your comfort and peace of mind. Contact us today for reliable repair or a free estimate.