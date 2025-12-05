Selene Origins Launches: A New Era Of Affordable Luxury In Lab-Created Diamond Jewellery

United Kingdom - Dec 5, 2025 - Selene Origins is proud to announce the official launch of its online jewellery store, introducing modern, fashion-forward designs featuring lab-created diamonds to customers across the UK and worldwide.

Founded on the belief that luxury should be attainable without compromise, Selene Origins creates contemporary jewellery crafted in high-quality precious metals such as gold vermeil, sterling silver, and platinum plating. Each piece is set with ethically-sourced lab-created diamonds chosen for their exceptional brilliance and durability.

“We wanted to rethink what fine jewellery can be,” says the Selene Origins founder.“Our customers shouldn't have to choose between beauty, ethics, or fair pricing. With lab diamonds, we can offer the same sparkle and lasting quality as mined diamonds - without inflated prices or environmental concerns.”







To explore the full collection, visit our launch page: ➡️ Shop Lab-Created Diamond Jewellery

At a time when conscious shopping matters more than ever, Selene Origins is committed to transparency, thoughtful production, and long-lasting design. The launch collection includes elegant necklaces, timeless rings, everyday bracelets, and statement earrings - all created to be worn, enjoyed, and treasured.

Discover our latest arrivals and brand favourites: ➡️ Necklaces Collection ➡️ Rings Collection ➡️ Bracelets Collection ➡️ Earrings Collection

With the debut of its ecommerce store, Selene Origins invites customers to explore a new approach to luxury: one built on craftsmanship, honesty, and modern style.

Selene Origins Core Values



Lab-Created Brilliance - real diamonds grown responsibly

Premium Materials - gold vermeil, sterling silver, and platinum plating

Honest Pricing - designer quality without mined diamond markups Modern Design - everyday elegance meets statement styling



About Selene Origins

Selene Origins is a UK-based jewellery brand specialising in fashion-forward lab-created diamond designs. Crafted with care in precious metals, every piece reflects a fresh vision for luxury - ethical, accessible, and beautifully made.

Explore more at:

Press Contact

Name: Rachael Smith

Email:...

Website:

Instagram: @selene