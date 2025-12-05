Capodagli Property Company Unveils Plans For Upcoming Leasing At Meridia Bound Brook 300

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bound Brook 300 is a six-story, mixed-use residential development that will redefine urban living in Bound Brook.

Linden, New Jersey - December 5, 2025 - The project will feature 60 thoughtfully designed residential units plus one management unit, offering modern and comfortable living spaces for a diverse community. Residents will also enjoy convenient amenities, including 12 cage storage units, and 35 bike parking spaces.

Meridia Bound Brook 300 will include one commercial space at ground level, integrating retail or service offerings to enhance the neighborhood's vibrancy and accessibility.

“Meridia Bound Brook 300 represents our commitment to creating communities that combine convenience, comfort, and style,” said Brian Pfistner, CEO of Capodagli Property Company.“This project is not just about building homes - it's about fostering a sense of community and enhancing the local streetscape.”

Leasing is planned to begin this winter, with the project set to provide high-quality living options while contributing positively to the growth and vitality of Bound Brook's downtown area.

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects.

Founded in 1970, Capodagli is recognized for its ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 6,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

They are proud of their reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name“Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties they manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards their residents.

