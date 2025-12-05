Jordan Welcomes UN General Assembly Resolution To Extend UNRWA Mandate Until 2029

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) by an additional three years, until 2029.In a statement, the Ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, emphasized Jordan's support for the resolution, highlighting the critical and irreplaceable role of UNRWA in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees across its five areas of operation under its UN mandate.Ambassador Majali stressed that the vote reflects the international community's commitment to ensuring UNRWA continues fulfilling its responsibilities toward Palestinian refugees, whose cause remains a final-status issue that must be resolved in accordance with international law and UN resolutions, particularly Resolution 194, guaranteeing their right of return and compensation.He also underlined the importance of sustaining international political and financial support to enable UNRWA to continue its work, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is currently facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Majali reaffirmed Jordan's commitment, in coordination with regional and international partners, to support the agency in continuing to provide vital services and fulfill its important mission.