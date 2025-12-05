Tikhanovskaya: Any Peace Talks Must Be On Ukraine's Terms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was emphasized by the leader of Belarusian democratic forces, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

“We have a very clear position on this: any peace negotiations regarding Ukraine and achieving a just peace must be on Ukraine's terms. Ukrainians have heroically defended their land all these years not to give it to Russia afterward,” Tikhanovskaya said, commenting on ongoing efforts to peacefully resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

She stressed that“the fate of all of Europe, including Belarus, is being decided in Ukraine right now.”

“And, of course, it is in the interest of our nation that Ukraine wins – politically and militarily. That is why at all our meetings we urge our allies to provide Ukraine with everything possible to secure victory,” Tikhanovskaya added.

Referring to the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump toward a peace settlement, she emphasized that any decision“should not appear as if Ukraine is surrendering.”

In this context, the Belarusian opposition leader expressed hope that the European Union would defend its position and participate in peace negotiations:“The EU's position at the negotiating table is very important. I sincerely hope that the EU will be at the table.”

Tikhanovskaya also highlighted the importance of a“free and independent Belarus,” noting that without this,“there will be no stability or security in the entire region.”

“But of course, I greatly admire the resilience of Ukrainians, and your courage and unity during these difficult trials,” she added.

She also noted that Belarusian fighters currently serving alongside Ukraine's Armed Forces“are gaining very important experience” and will in the future become“the core of a new Belarusian army.”

As Ukrinform reported, the annual OSCE Ministerial Council meeting took place in Vienna on December 4–5, with representatives from 57 participating countries and 11 partner states.

Among the agenda items was also the issue of human rights violations under Lukashenko regime in Belarus.