Guaranteed Monthly Reinforcement For Combat Brigades Approved At Staff Meeting

2025-12-05 07:07:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform writes.

“Today, I held a very important Staff meeting. There is a genuinely good solution for personnel distribution across all combat brigades – we have approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process. The key point is that every combat brigade must be guaranteed monthly reinforcements so they can understand how to structure training within the brigade, how to carry out rotations, and how to plan their work,” Zelensky said.

The head of state added that the details will later be presented by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

Read also: Countering occupiers and collaborators: Zelensky reviews SBU Chief's report

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander‐in‐Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Sky News that Ukraine's strategy is to maximally exhaust the Russian army, prevent its advance, and carry out strikes on Russian territory to undermine its defense capabilities.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

