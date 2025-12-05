Syrskyi: Russia Continues Its Offensive, Using Peace Talks As Cover
He noted that despite Putin telling Trump he was ready for negotiations, Russia showed no sign of winding down its war effort.
Ukraine seeks peace, but the enemy continues its offensive,“using these peace talks as cover,” Syrskyi stressed.
“There are no pauses, no delays in their operations. They keep pushing their troops forward to seize as much of our territory as possible under the cover of negotiations,” he said, noting that the Russian army leaves behind only ruins and death.
Syrskyi emphasized the importance of establishing a just peace once the war ends:“All wars eventually end, and of course we hope ours will end as well. And when it does, a just peace must be established. In my understanding, a just peace is peace without preconditions, without giving up territory. It means stopping along the current line of contact.”
In his opinion, a ceasefire must come first, followed by negotiations“without any conditions.”
“Any other format would be an unjust peace, and for us it is unacceptable,” Syrskyi said.
The Commander-in-Chief thanked Ukraine's American partners and all allies“who have been supporting us throughout this war with weapons and equipment,” expressing hope that they will continue to provide full support.Read also: Defense Forces continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrskyi
He also expressed hope that European partners and allies will be ready, if necessary, to provide“everything required for our just war against the aggressor.”
“Because right now we are defending not only ourselves, but all of Europe. And it is crucial for all Europeans that we continue doing so, because if we are not here, others will be forced to fight in Europe,” Syrskyi stressed.
As reported, Syrskyi earlier stated that Ukraine's strategy is to exhaust Russia's army as much as possible, prevent its advance, and strike Russian territory to undermine its defensive and industrial potential.
