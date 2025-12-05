Dynasty Gold Closes Non-Brokered Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to Exchange approval, it intends to close a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $751,800, combining both non-flow-through and flow-through units. The company builds on its existing cash reserve of over $3 million and is now fully funded for its current drill program and the 2026 exploration program.

The company received subscriptions for 1,255,555 units of non-flow-through common shares for proceeds of $226,000. Each unit of non-flow-through shares consists of one common share at $0.18 and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.30 for twenty-four months from closing. The Company has the right to call the warrant for expiry upon giving 20 days' notice if the common share trades at or above $0.43 on the TSX-V for 7 consecutive days. Finder's fees of $15,820 and broker's warrants of 87,888 are payable to registered dealers. The broker's warrants have the same terms as the common share warrants. The net proceeds received from the non-flow-through offering will be used for working capital.

The flow-through financing consists of 2,390,000 units for proceeds of $525,800. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share at $0.22 and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.33 for twenty-four months from closing. The Company has the right to call the warrant for expiry upon 20 days' notice if the common share trades at or above $0.43 on the TSX-V for 7 consecutive days. Finder's fees of $30,360 and 138,000 non-flow-through common share warrants are payable to Roche Securities Limited. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.22 for twenty-four months from closing. Other terms of the common share warrants apply.

The gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), to advance the Corporation's Thundercloud gold project in Ontario. The proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

