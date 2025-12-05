403
Kuwait, France Sign Mou To Bolster Cooperation In Civil Aviation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday with the Director General of Civil Aviation of the French Republic in Paris.
The MoU aims at enhancing cooperation efforts in the civil aviation sector between the two countries.
The agreement was signed by Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Chairman of the DGCA, and Chems Chkioua, the Director General of Civil Aviation of the French Republic, in the presence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to France, Abdullah Al-Shaheen.
Sheikh Humoud told KUNA that meetings with the French side aimed at developing an operational aspect in the civil aviation service, and to enhance cooperation in training and developing personnel, including openning new routes to increase air traffic between Kuwait and France.
DGCA chief added that discussions also tackled ways to encourage French airlines to operate flights to Kuwait International Airport, which would contribute to boosting air traffic and supporting direct connectivity between the two countries.
He added that the MoU included increasing the number of scheduled commercial flights between Kuwait and France, expanding air cargo flights, developing freight traffic, enhancing operational facilities, and developing mechanisms for technical and technological cooperation between the two sides.
Sheikh Humoud affirmed that signing of the MoU represents a significant step towards opening new horizons for economic growth and developing air transport services, serving the mutual interests of the two nations. (end)
aam
aam
