403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab, Muslim Nations Opposed To Israeli Occupation Plans To Displace Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the UAE expressed profound concern over the recent statements by the Israeli occupation authorities that they plan to reopen Rafah border crossing from one direction to force the Palestinian residents into leaving Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The eight countries are firmly opposed to any attempts to evict the Palestinian people from their land, according to a joint statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Friday.
The statement reaffirmed commitment to US President Donald J. Trump's plan to stabilize and reconstruct Gaza, which envisages reopening Rafah crossing from both directions to allow Gazans' freedom to leave or stay on their land away from coercion.
The ministers renewed appreciation of Trump's efforts to restore peace, security and stability in Gaza Strip and the entire Middle East region.
They stressed the need of strengthening ceasefire in Gaza, putting an end to the suffering of the residents there, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and launching the post-conflict reconstruction as early as possible.
They also called for creating the necessary condition for return of the Palestinian authority to Gaza to assume its responsibilities in the territory and pave the way for a new era of security and stability in the region.
The eight Arab and Muslim countries are ready to continue working with the United States and all stakeholders in the region and beyond to ensure full implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and all relevant resolutions, according to the statement.
The ministers urged preparing the ground for fair, comprehensive and permanent peace based on the UN resolutions and the two-state vision, as a prelude to establishing the independent state of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
asm
The eight countries are firmly opposed to any attempts to evict the Palestinian people from their land, according to a joint statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Friday.
The statement reaffirmed commitment to US President Donald J. Trump's plan to stabilize and reconstruct Gaza, which envisages reopening Rafah crossing from both directions to allow Gazans' freedom to leave or stay on their land away from coercion.
The ministers renewed appreciation of Trump's efforts to restore peace, security and stability in Gaza Strip and the entire Middle East region.
They stressed the need of strengthening ceasefire in Gaza, putting an end to the suffering of the residents there, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and launching the post-conflict reconstruction as early as possible.
They also called for creating the necessary condition for return of the Palestinian authority to Gaza to assume its responsibilities in the territory and pave the way for a new era of security and stability in the region.
The eight Arab and Muslim countries are ready to continue working with the United States and all stakeholders in the region and beyond to ensure full implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and all relevant resolutions, according to the statement.
The ministers urged preparing the ground for fair, comprehensive and permanent peace based on the UN resolutions and the two-state vision, as a prelude to establishing the independent state of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment