Kuwait Secures Two Golds, Two Bronze Medals At Asia Martial Art Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team champions captured one gold medal and two bronze medals on Friday at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship, hosted at the Fouad Chehab Sports Complex in the city of Jounieh, north of Beirut.
The team participated with four athletes in the 10-11 age category, winning the gold medal through athlete Abdulrahman Al-Tamimi, and two bronze medals through Dawood Dashti and Fahad Awadh, while Meshal Abdulrahman was unfortunate not to secure a medal, the team's coach Osama Al-Saeedi, said in a statement to KUNA.
Al-Saeedi noted that this is an important achievement for the Kuwaiti athletes, as it comes in a major championship considered one of the strongest due to the large number of competitors.
For his part, Vice President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Wissam Abi Nader told KUNA that this event is the first of its kind in Lebanon, and its large participation confirms its significance.
The championship brings together more than 400 athletes from 20 countries, providing a real opportunity for participants to gain experience, develop their performance, and earn additional points that boost their world rankings, he added.
The Championship, organized by the Lebanese Federation under the supervision of the International and Asian Federations, continues until 10 December.
In addition to Kuwait, the participants include Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Palestine, Bahrain, Yemen, the UAE, Mongolia, the Philippines, Jordan, Japan, and host nation Lebanon. (end)
