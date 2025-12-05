Within One Year Of Strategic Collaboration With Liva, Salik Empowers 1.3 Million Drivers Through Advanced Digital Motor Insurance Solutions

403
Over the past year, the collaboration has enabled over 1.3 million drivers to benefit from Liva's digital motor insurance solutions, reinforcing Salik's expanding role in enhancing UAE's smart mobility ecosystem and enhancing the overall driver experience in UAE. By leveraging Salik's advanced digital infrastructure with Liva's insurance solutions, customers now enjoy a unified, seamless, end-to-end digital journey for motor insurance renewal. This unified experience has resulted in significant customer uptake. This joint initiative has driven significant take-up, reflecting Salik's commitment to expanding its digital service portfolio and facilitating access to innovative, user-friendly solutions for Dubai's drivers. Through this collaboration, Salik facilitates access for customers who opt-in to receive timely reminders for insurance renewals, ensuring uninterrupted coverage. Drivers who opt in are directed to a secure digital platform operated by Liva, where they can complete renewals in just a few simple steps. Notably, 25% of customers completed their renewals fully online within an average of three minutes, without any human intervention, highlighting the innovative solution provided by the collaboration between Salik and Liva in digital insurance solutions. Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik Company PJSC, said:“These impressive results from our strategic collaboration with Liva underscore the effectiveness of Salik's institutional approach in advancing Dubai's digital services ecosystem, both directly and through collaboration. They reinforce Salik's central role in urban mobility by adopting innovations that deliver tangible value to customers. We remain committed to expanding our portfolio of innovative services and solutions that enhance customer experiences, in line with our strategic objectives and Dubai's vision as a leading smart city globally.” Martin Ruegg, Group CEO at Liva, said:“At Liva, we leverage customer insights responsibly to anticipate needs and deliver a seamless, personalized experience. This collaboration with Salik demonstrates the power of advanced digital platforms to redefine the insurance journey. These results are just the beginning; we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Salik to shape the future of motor insurance in the UAE and drive digital transformation in this vital sector.” The collaboration reflects robust demand for digital-first insurance solutions and demonstrates the tangible impact of the collaboration on the UAE's insurance sector. The results align with Salik's strategy to facilitate access to enhanced services and provide diversified value-adding solutions to its customers. About Salik Company PJSC: The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022.“Salik”, which means“seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai's automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 10 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2023, 593 million journeys were recorded through Salik's toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai's attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai. Disclaimer: No statement in document is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast. Any statements made in this document which could be classed as“forward-looking” are based upon various assumptions, including management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records, and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks, uncertainties, and contingencies could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity of the Company to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in the document by such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. No reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication. Furthermore, no representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained in this document. The information, statements, and opinions provided herein do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Salik Shares. In the event of any discrepancy or error in the numbers presented in this document, the information provided in the official financial statements shall prevail. We do not accept any liability for errors or omissions in the information contained herein. About Liva Group: Liva is an insurance group operating across the GCC, founded on the belief that insurance is a pillar that supports both personal and professional lives. As one of the pioneering insurance players in the region, Liva's team of 1,200 employees is dedicated to offering products and services centred on customer needs, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive. Serving more than 1.5 million customers, Liva has a strong and growing presence in Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar across motor, home, travel, health, life, and commercial insurance, as well owning subsidiaries such as NSSPL (India) and Inayah TPA (UAE), supporting its long-term strategy to scale and diversify the business. The word“Liva” signifies“protection” or“life”, reflecting the Group's commitment to protecting what matters most to its people, its partners and, most of all, its customers.
