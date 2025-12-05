UK Hacker Linked To $243M Genesis Creditor Theft Reportedly Detained, Says Zachxbt

- Authorities have not confirmed any arrest, raid, or asset seizure linked to the case



- The allegation adds new tension to an ongoing investigation that has already produced multiple U.S. criminal charges

Pseudonymous blockchain investigator ZachXBT reported new developments involving a British threat actor tied to a high-profile $243 million theft from a Genesis creditor using Gemini. In a Dec. 5 Telegram update, he claimed that Danny, also known online as Meech or Danish Zulfiqar, may have entered police custody. He also noted that crypto assets linked to the suspect appear to be under seizure.

According to his assessment, approximately $18.58 million in digital assets is stored at Ethereum address 0xb37…9f768, which he linked to funds tracked throughout the investigation. He added that several addresses associated with the suspect had consolidated assets into the same wallet in a pattern he said resembled previous law enforcement interventions.

Moreover, ZachXBT asserted that Danny was last believed to be in Dubai and suggested a property raid may have occurred. He stated that several individuals who had previously been in communication with the suspect had recently stopped responding. Yet public statements from Dubai Police, the UAE's regulators, or verified local media have not surfaced to substantiate those claims.

Shifting Clues Shape the Investigation

The development escalates an already complex inquiry into one of the largest individual crypto thefts ever documented. ZachXBT began outlining the theft in September 2024, alleging that the attackers executed a coordinated social-engineering operation. He said the group posed as Google support, persuaded the victim to reset two-factor authentication, and ultimately accessed private keys, enabling them to drain 4,064 BTC.

It has been reported that the attackers routed the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) through numerous exchanges and swap platforms to obscure ownership trails. Because the victim held funds via Gemini, the attackers had a direct route into the account once they secured remote access.

Investigators later connected the activity to three individuals known online as "Greavys," "Wiz," and "Box," who were then identified in filings as Malone Lam, Veer Chetal, and Jeandiel Serrano. Their alleged involvement fed into a series of federal cases that reflected a broader pattern of theft, laundering, and coordinated digital-asset crimes.

Global Law Enforcement Tracks Expanding Case

U.S. prosecutors intensified action throughout late 2024, issuing charges that ranged from account-takeover schemes to racketeering offences. Authorities described a unified pattern involving account intrusions, SIM swaps, and even physical break-ins. Investigators stated in court filings that conspirators spent significant sums on luxury goods, travel, and nightlife, reinforcing concerns about a long-running criminal network.

One defendant, Chetal, later faced additional accusations tied to a separate $2 million crypto theft while on bond. Those developments indicated that the network's activity extended well beyond the original Genesis-linked case