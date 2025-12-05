Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, December 5, 2025


2025-12-05 03:15:02
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Flávia Saolli brings her powerful MPB and samba interpretations to Carioca da Gema (19:30), Beco das Garrafas features a bossa nova evening with local talents (20:00), Rio Scenarium pulses with roots samba (19:00), and Blue Note Rio hosts a jazz session overlooking Copacabana (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Flávia Saolli - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Renowned vocalist delivers emotive MPB and samba in Lapa's iconic house-perfect for expats experiencing authentic Brazilian songbook on a Friday kickoff.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Bossa Nova Evening - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate sets in the cradle of bossa nova-cozy, historic performances near Copacabana beach, ideal for expats seeking refined weekend vibes.
  • Start: 20:00 (Little Club)
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Roots Samba Friday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Antique-filled venue comes alive with energetic roots samba-vibrant, danceable atmosphere blending history and rhythm for expats' Friday night.
  • Start: 19:00 onward
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a world-class Copacabana club-high-caliber sounds with ocean views, suited for expats enjoying premium live music to start the weekend.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba; spontaneous communal energy.
  • Lapa Street Bars (from 20:00) - Surrounding Arcos da Lapa. Casual pre-party drinks in historic district; expat-friendly vibe.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for Flávia Saolli-vibrant historic hopping.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) followed by stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00)-effortless beachfront Friday.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos). Friday crowds build-plan ahead.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Friday, December 5, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

