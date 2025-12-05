Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, December 5, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Flávia Saolli brings her powerful MPB and samba interpretations to Carioca da Gema (19:30), Beco das Garrafas features a bossa nova evening with local talents (20:00), Rio Scenarium pulses with roots samba (19:00), and Blue Note Rio hosts a jazz session overlooking Copacabana (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.



Why picked: Renowned vocalist delivers emotive MPB and samba in Lapa's iconic house-perfect for expats experiencing authentic Brazilian songbook on a Friday kickoff.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show



Why picked: Intimate sets in the cradle of bossa nova-cozy, historic performances near Copacabana beach, ideal for expats seeking refined weekend vibes.

Start: 20:00 (Little Club)

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event



Why picked: Antique-filled venue comes alive with energetic roots samba-vibrant, danceable atmosphere blending history and rhythm for expats' Friday night.

Start: 19:00 onward

Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro Website: href="" target="_blank" co



Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a world-class Copacabana club-high-caliber sounds with ocean views, suited for expats enjoying premium live music to start the weekend.

Start: 20:00

Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: href="" target="_blank" co



Pedra do Sal Roda de Samba (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba; spontaneous communal energy. Lapa Street Bars (from 20:00) - Surrounding Arcos da Lapa. Casual pre-party drinks in historic district; expat-friendly vibe.

Centro/Lapa: Kick off at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for Flávia Saolli-vibrant historic hopping.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) followed by stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00)-effortless beachfront Friday.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos). Friday crowds build-plan ahead. Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Friday, December 5, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.