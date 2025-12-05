“We Have Had Enough”: London Borough Of Brent Cracks Down On Paan Spitting, £100 Fines Imposed

London witnessed a costly public clean-up operation after paan stains left by residents in Brent required removal, costing taxpayers £30,000. The Labour-run council has launched a crackdown to prevent such incidents, installing signage, enforcing fines, and offering addiction programmes. The move comes amid growing frustration over unhygienic public spitting practices, commonly associated with chewing paan, which has stained shopfronts, pavements, bus stops, and street furniture across the borough.

Council Launches“Don't Mess With Brent” Campaign

Popular within South Asian communities, paan is a mixture of betel nut, leaves, herbs, and sometimes tobacco, chewed for a mild narcotic effect. Users often spit the residue onto streets, leaving stubborn stains that are extremely difficult to remove, even with high-powered cleaning equipment.

The Brent council has invested in enforcement, with officers patrolling public areas to issue £100 fines to offenders.

The Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement stated,“I am delighted that we continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets.”

The council has also introduced a free six-week programme for individuals seeking to quit chewing paan, alongside new warning signs to educate residents about the consequences of spitting in public.

Public Reactions on Social Media

The initiative has sparked discussion online, including on Reddit, where users shared their views on the hygiene issues and cultural impact:

One user commented:“This is basic hygiene. It's so normalized in India. I see people spitting every day while riding their bikes or opening the car door to spit while the car is moving. I just can't stand it man.”

Another user remarked:“If they start charging fines to the people spitting, the cleaning will pay for itself.”

A third user noted:“When you visit another country, you automatically become the face of your culture for the people around you. Spitting paan in public is already unhygienic, and doing it abroad makes others think badly of where you come from.”

Enforcement and Public Education Efforts

The council has emphasised that the campaign is not purely punitive but also educative, aiming to reduce public spitting through awareness and behavioural change. By offering addiction support and deploying additional enforcement officers, Brent hopes to maintain cleaner streets, safer public spaces, and a more positive community image.

With millions invested in public realm improvements, including greener parks and smoother commutes, the £30,000 clean-up highlights the challenges local authorities face in balancing cultural practices with public hygiene standards. The Brent council continues to encourage residents to comply with regulations, stressing that maintaining clean streets is a shared responsibility.