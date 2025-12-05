Modi's Gifts To Putin: Russian Gita, Marble Chess Set, Silver Horse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by presenting a specially curated set of gifts that blended Indian spirituality, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Leading the collection were a Russian translation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, a handcrafted marble chess set from Agra and an intricately designed silver horse from Maharashtra--each chosen to reflect the depth and character of the India-Russia partnership.

A Blend of Spirituality and Craftsmanship

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita in Russian

The most symbolic of the gifts, the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in Russian, offers one of India's most revered spiritual texts. As part of the Mahabharata, the Gita carries Krishna's guidance to Arjuna on duty, the eternal soul, and spiritual liberation. Its teachings continue to inspire ethical living, mind control, and inner peace, with translations making it accessible to modern readers worldwide.

Handcrafted Marble Chess Set

PM Modi also presented a handcrafted marble chess set, showcasing Agra's celebrated stone inlay craftsmanship under Uttar Pradesh's One District One Product initiative. The set features contrasting stone chessmen, individually inlaid motifs and a chequered marble board framed with floral designs. The combination of marble, wood, and semi-precious stones creates a visually striking and tactilely pleasing decor and game piece.

Intricate Silver Horse

The Prime Minister also gifted a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, known for its intricate detailing and fine metalwork. In both Indian and Russian cultures, the horse signifies dignity and valour. Its poised, forward-moving stance serves as a metaphor for the enduring and ever-advancing India-Russia partnership.

A Taste of Indian Tradition

Fine Assam Black Tea

Among the other gifts was fine Assam Black Tea, cultivated in the fertile Brahmaputra Valley. Recognised with a GI tag in 2007, the tea is known for its robust malty flavour, bright liquor and traditional processing from the assamica variety. Beyond its cultural legacy, it is also valued for potential health benefits, making each cup both comforting and wholesome.

Ornate Murshidabad Silver Tea Set

To accompany the tea, PM Modi presented an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, adorned with detailed engravings that showcase the metalwork of West Bengal. The set also symbolises the shared importance of tea in India and Russia, where tea continues to represent warmth, hospitality and connection.

Prized Kashmiri Saffron

The collection was completed with Kashmiri Saffron, locally known as Kong or Zaffran. Grown in the highlands of Kashmir, the GI-tagged spice is prized for its deep colour, aroma and flavour. Renowned for its health benefits and traditional hand-harvesting, saffron represents both cultural legacy and economic importance to local farmers.

Together, the gifts highlighted India's diverse heritage--spiritual depth through the Russian Gita, strategic symbolism through the chess set, cultural tradition through tea and saffron, and artisanal mastery through the silver crafts. Each item was selected to celebrate the long-standing and evolving bond between India and Russia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)