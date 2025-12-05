Samantha Back On Set After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru Actress Drops First Post-Marriage Work Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu entered work mode hardly days after tying the wedding knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actress, who recently hit the headlines for having a private yet warm ceremony, took to social media to share her first picture from a film set post-wedding and buzzed away among her fans with just that.

Samantha Back on Set After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru

In the uploaded post picture, It shows Samantha relaxing in a vanity van, dressed in casuals and getting ready with her team while her bridal mehendi is still visible in the picture. This is highly indicative of the fact that she has already resumed shooting for one of her forthcoming projects. The image alone was enough to assure fans that Samantha is prepared to juggle her personal happiness with professional commitments. Many lauded her dedication, while some called her return "classic Samantha energy."

Fans React to Her Quick Comeback

Social media was flooded with reactions immediately. Many fans appreciated her consistency, considering she just spent a hectic week with her wedding plans. Some praised and objected to her decision on grounds of discipline, while others were just happy to see her radiant, fresh look.

What's Next for Samantha?

Samantha captioned the image with a hashtag of her upcoming movie title, hinting she has finally commenced work on a much-awaited drama 'Ma Inti Mahalakshmi'. The actress had earlier also grabbed the spotlight for showing her passion towards her work by attending an event two days before her wedding without disturbing any of her professional comittments.

Marriage Does not Slow These Stars

Samantha's rush back to the set, closely after the wedding, sends a huge message that she would strike the balance between both her personal and professional worlds. This upload proves interesting and promising for fans who await her next ventures, while it also speaks to her steadfast commitment to her craft.