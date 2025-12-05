Dimple Yadav Slams Arbitrary Air Fares, Urges Govt Action On Indigo Chaos

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday addressed the increasing air fares amid the nationwide IndiGo flight delays and cancellations. She slammed the aviation sector, stating that airlines are operating arbitrarily and urging the government to intervene. "It is being seen that there is a huge increase in air fares. Airlines are operating in an arbitrary manner... The government should intervene in this... And if the government does not intervene, then this kind of attitude will continue...," said the SP MP.

Passengers Stranded Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

A large number of passengers are facing inconvenience across the country, as IndiGo flights are facing delays and cancellations. Many travellers are stranded at airports, with several complaints of negligence, unresponsiveness, and staff shortages on IndiGo's part. A passenger from Bhubaneswar shared, "...We are travelling with a differently abled kid and a senior citizen... The customer care number of IndiGo is not working... The prices of other flight tickets have increased... If tickets have to be cancelled, they are showing non-refundable until these people say that it is their mistake."

Civil Aviation Ministry Intervenes

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines, especially IndiGo, to implement measures immediately to resolve the severe disruption to flight schedules and stabilise services without delay, an official statement said. Two orders have been issued to address problems faced by the public and restore service stability, especially on IndiGo.

Measures to Stabilise Services and Assist Passengers

The order said, "It is expected: All flight schedules would stabilise and begin returning to normal midnight tonight; Full services and stability should return over the next couple of days; Passengers can track delays, if any, from home through information system installed by IndiGo and others; In the event of flight cancellation IndiGo will ensure automatic full refund for tickets."

"If passengers are stranded, they will be put up at hotels where accommodation has been booked by airlines. Special measures have been taken to ensure senior citizens are not discomfited in any manner. They will be provided with lounge access; Passengers of delayed flights will be provided with refreshments and other necessities; A 24x7 control room at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is constantly monitoring the situation on a time basis," the order further read. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the Central Government is fully alert to the woes of air passengers and is in constant consultation with all stakeholders. "Every possible measure, including rule exemptions as announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday, will be taken to restore schedules and ensure stability to mitigate the public's woes," the statement added. (ANI)

