2026 FIFA World Cup In US: Lawmakers Warn Visa Delays, Travel Bans, And Soaring Ticket Prices Threaten Event Success
With more than a million foreign visitors expected to travel to the US for the tournament, lawmakers warn that severe visa delays could shut out thousands of fans.
Rep. Young Kim (R-Anaheim Hills) said according to a report in Los Angeles Times:“All attention should be on our outstanding athletes, not bureaucratic backlogs.”
But lawmakers note that even the new fast-track system excludes fans from 19 restricted countries-including Iran and Haiti, both of which have qualified for the tournament.Travel ban conflicts with US host obligations
Recently, the Trump administration barred travel from several nations over security concerns, and officials are considering extending restrictions to more countries.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) said the bans contradict the spirit of the World Cup and violate commitments the US made while bidding to host.
“I don't like what it says about us as a host country, if we're denying visas and excluding countries,” Swalwell said.“We will never have the World Cup again. We will be permanently banned.”
The restrictions also clash with President Trump's 2018 assurance to FIFA that fans from all countries would be admitted“without discrimination.”Security concerns and 'militarized' cities
Lawmakers also questioned the deployment of National Guard troops and ICE agents in seven World Cup host markets.
Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles) warned the approach could intimidate fans.“Scaring the bejesus out of people... that's not how you boost ticket sales,” Kamlager-Dove was quoted as saying by the news outlet.
She urged a security plan that protects spectators without projecting fear:“People don't want to buy a brand that isn't inclusive.”Ticket prices skyrocket to $44,000
Ticket costs have soared due to FIFA's unprecedented 30% cut on all resales-15% from sellers and 15% from buyers. Lawmakers fear the pricing structure is locking out average fans.
Kamlager-Dove called the markups excessive:“They have to get more transparent about why they're charging so much. Why does it feel like price gouging?”US must get this right
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) noted that California has handled major events-from Olympics to Super Bowls-but needs federal alignment.Trump's threat to move games alarms host cities
Trump has repeatedly threatened to shift matches out of cities he considers“a little bit dangerous,” a comment made just weeks ago.
Swalwell reportedly urged restraint.“We have an opportunity to show we're open for business. I hope the president embraces that rather than sabotage Americans who would suffer if he gets this wrong,” Swalwell was quoted as saying.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment