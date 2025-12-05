Eco-Winter In Kashmir

Representational Photo

Norway and Switzerland show how winter towns can stay busy and still protect their mountains. Their ski resorts handle waste with care, follow strict building rules and keep their forests healthy. Visitors get a great experience, and the land stays strong. Kashmir can take inspiration from this.

The valley has beautiful slopes and communities that depend on winter income. It needs a plan that respects both.

Gulmarg shows why this matters. The moment snow falls, the town wakes up. Families walk through the market, skiers crowd the gondola, and hotels fill up. The season brings steady work to many homes. It also leaves behind problems.

Plastic gets pressed into the snow. Streams carry waste that should have been treated. Forests bear the brunt as new tracks open for ski-tourists. Gulmarg hosted more than a million visitors last year. Its systems were never designed for such numbers, and the strain is clear on the ground.

Other winter spots feel this pressure too. People head to Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Doodhpathri as soon as the weather turns cold. These places were never planned for heavy tourist traffic. Hotels rise close to meadows. Roads widen at the cost of forest cover.

When spring comes, the damage stands out. The views that draw visitors start to fade. When the landscape weakens, winter tourism weakens with it.