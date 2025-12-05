Girl Injured After Falling From Moving Train In Budgam
Srinagar- A girl sustained injuries after she fell from a moving train at central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.
Officials said that a girl identified as Insha Rashid (20), daughter of Rashid Bhat, resident of Khelan, Sangam, was injured after she fell from a moving train near the Budgam track, reported news agency GNS.
She was immediately rushed to Sub-district hospital Budgam for treatment, where from she was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for special treatment.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.
