Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Girl Injured After Falling From Moving Train In Budgam

Girl Injured After Falling From Moving Train In Budgam


2025-12-05 03:11:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- A girl sustained injuries after she fell from a moving train at central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.

Officials said that a girl identified as Insha Rashid (20), daughter of Rashid Bhat, resident of Khelan, Sangam, was injured after she fell from a moving train near the Budgam track, reported news agency GNS.

She was immediately rushed to Sub-district hospital Budgam for treatment, where from she was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for special treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

MENAFN05122025000215011059ID1110443855



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search