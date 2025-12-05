CSE Bulletin: Notice Of Distribution And Reclassification - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (HLND)

Pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated August 19, 2025 (the“Arrangement Agreement”), (i) all of the issued and unissued class A common shares in the capital of Highland (the“Highland Common Shares”) shall be renamed (the“Pre-Arrangement Common Shares”) and each Pre-Arrangement Common Share shall have two votes attaching to each share; and (ii) create a new class of shares (the“Class A Common Shares”) with terms and restrictions identical to those of the Highland Common Shares (the“Article Amendments”).

After implementing the Article Amendments, the Arrangement will be completed, whereby: (i) the Pre-Arrangement Common Shares outstanding as of August 26, 2025 (the“Distribution Record Date”) shall be exchanged for 0.5 of a Highland Red Lake Share, and 0.5 of a Highland Red Lake Warrant; (ii) restricted share units (“RSU”) in the capital of Highland (“Highland RSUs”) that have not been exchanged for the underlying Pre-Arrangement Common Shares as of the date the Arrangement becomes effective (the“Effective Date”) shall receive a RSU to acquire one Class A Common Share and one RSU in the capital of Highland Red Lake to acquire 0.5 of a Highland Red Lake Share and 0.5 of a Highland Red Lake Warrant on the Distribution Record Date; and (iii) each warrant in the capital of Highland (“Highland Warrant”) outstanding as of the Distribution Record Date that has not been exercised for the Pre-Arrangement Common Shares prior to the Effective Date shall receive one Class A Common Share for each Pre-Arrangement Common Share that was issuable upon exercise of the Highland Warrant, and 0.5 of a Highland Red Lake Share and 0.5 of Highland Red Lake Warrant for each Pre-Arrangement Common Share that was issuable upon exercise of the Highland Warrant. The spin-out will occur on December 8, 2025.

Each issued and outstanding Pre-Arrangement Common Share outstanding, shall be exchanged for one Class A Common Share each, which have identical terms to the Pre-Arrangement Common Shares.

The existing Highland Common Shares will be delisted effective at the close of trading on December 5, 2025. The new Class A Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement will commence trading at market open on December 8, 2025.

Highland expects that this will result in an aggregate of 15,635,416 Highland Red Lake Shares and 15,635,416 Highland Red Lake Warrants being distributed to the Highland securityholders, and an aggregate of approximately 2,614,584 Highland Red Lake Shares retained by Highland.

Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (« Highland ») a annoncé la date d'entrée en vigueur du reclassement ainsi que le plan d'arrangement précédemment annoncé avec sa filiale en propriété exclusive, Highland Red Lake Gold Corp. (« Red Lake »), aux termes duquel Highland distribuera ses actions ordinaires de catégorie A avec droit de vote du capital de Red Lake (les « Actions Highland Red Lake ») et des bons de souscription d'actions de Highland Red Lake exerçables pour acquérir des Actions Highland Red Lake au prix de 0,15 $ par action pendant une période de cinq ans à compter de la date d'émission (les « Bons de souscription Highland Red Lake ») aux porteurs de titres de Highland, conformément à un plan d'arrangement légal (l'« Arrangement »).

Conformément à la convention d'arrangement datée du 19 août 2025 (la « Convention d'arrangement »), (i) toutes les actions ordinaires de catégorie A émises et non émises du capital de Highland (les « Actions ordinaires Highland ») seront renommées (les « Actions ordinaires avant l'arrangement ») et chaque Action ordinaire avant l'arrangement aura droit à deux droits de vote. à chaque action; et (ii) créer une nouvelle catégorie d'actions (les « Actions ordinaires de catégorie A ») dont les modalités et restrictions sont identiques à celles des Actions ordinaires de Highland (les « Modifications des statuts »).

Après la mise en œuvre des Modifications des statuts, l'opération sera finalisée, et: (i) les Actions ordinaires antérieures à l'opération en circulation au 26 août 2025 (la « Date de référence pour la distribution ») seront échangées contre 0,5 action de Highland Red Lake et 0,5 bon de souscription de Highland Red Lake; (ii) les unités d'actions restreintes (« UAR ») du capital de Highland (les « UAR de Highland ») qui n'ont pas été échangées contre les Actions ordinaires antérieures à l'opération sous-jacentes à la date d'entrée en vigueur de l'opération (la « Date d'entrée en vigueur ») recevront une UAR pour acquérir une Action ordinaire de catégorie A et une UAR du capital de Highland Red Lake pour acquérir 0,5 action de Highland Red Lake et 0,5 bon de souscription de Highland Red Lake à la Date de référence pour la distribution; et (iii) chaque bon de souscription du capital de Highland Les bons de souscription Highland (« Highland Warrant ») en circulation à la date de référence de la distribution et n'ayant pas été exercés pour les actions ordinaires antérieures à l'accord avant la date d'entrée en vigueur recevront une action ordinaire de catégorie A pour chaque action ordinaire antérieure à l'accord qui aurait pu être émise lors de l'exercice du bon de souscription Highland, ainsi que 0,5 action Highland Red Lake et 0,5 bon de souscription Highland Red Lake pour chaque action ordinaire antérieure à l'accord qui aurait pu être émise lors de l'exercice du bon de souscription Highland. La scission aura lieu le 8 décembre 2025.

Chaque action ordinaire émise et en circulation avant l'accord sera échangée contre une action ordinaire de catégorie A, dont les conditions sont identiques à celles des actions ordinaires émises avant l'accord.

Les actions ordinaires existantes de Highland seront radiées de la cote à la clôture des marchés le 5 décembre 2025. Les nouvelles actions ordinaires de catégorie A distribuées conformément à l'accord commenceront à être négociées à l'ouverture du marché le 8 décembre 2025.

Highland prévoit que cette opération entraînera la distribution d'un total de 15 635 416 actions Highland Red Lake et de 15 635 416 bons de souscription Highland Red Lake aux porteurs de titres de Highland, pour un montant total d'environ... Highland détient 2 614 584 actions de Red Lake.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse publiés par Highland.