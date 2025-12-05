Fundacion Santo Domingo And Christel House International Announce Historic Alliance To Transform Education In Colombia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Island of Baru, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Fundación Santo Domingo and Christel House International announced a strategic alliance today to bring the world-class Christel House educational model to Colombia. The organizations announced their partnership during the 2025 graduation ceremony for Colegio Barbacoas, a 28-year-old high school in Barú established by Fundación Santo Domingo.

Fundación Santo Domingo and Christel House, a global network of high-quality, no-fee K-12 schools, aim to collaborate with other philanthropic groups to establish a national network of schools grounded in holistic student development, to transform lives across generations.

Colegio Barbacoas will be the first school to become a Christel House school, starting in 2027. The school currently provides educational and wraparound services to students, and those will remain free of charge, as they do for all existing Christel House schools.

"For Fundación Santo Domingo, this alliance represents the evolution of years of work on the island of Barú," said José Francisco Aguirre, Executive Director of Fundación Santo Domingo. "Combined with the Christel House model-internationally recognized for its holistic approach that blends academic excellence with character development-this will establish a strong foundation for expanding educational and social opportunities for the community."

The organizations plan to work together throughout 2026 on transitioning Colegio Barbacoas to the Christel House model, and Christel House will assume responsibility for operating the school in 2027. The full year of transitional and community work will position the school for success once the model, which includes rigorous academics, meals, healthcare, and five years of college and career support after graduation, is launched.

The alliance goes beyond delivering high-quality academic results; it acts as a catalyst for progress for students, families, and communities. Across Christel House's global network of schools, more than 97% of graduates continue to higher education or enter the workforce successfully, demonstrating the model's impact on social mobility.

"At Christel House, we deeply believe in the potential of every student," said David Harris, CEO of Christel House International. "Through this alliance, we're empowering the youth of Barú with the tools to break the cycle of poverty for themselves-and for generations to come."







Children from Barú look ahead to new opportunities as Fundación Santo Domingo and Christel House International join forces to strengthen education, expand support services, and transform life outcomes for communities across Colombia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Colegio Barbacoas

For nearly three decades, Colegio Barbacoas has become an emblematic institution of Barú, with 788 high-school graduates across 23 cohorts. Born from community leadership and supported by Fundación Santo Domingo, it opened its doors in 1997 and has since evolved with new facilities, innovative pedagogical models, and strategic partnerships. Its history reflects a sustained commitment to educational quality, inclusion, and the holistic development of the island, making it a beloved and respected reference point for the entire community.

About the Partners

Christel House International

Christel House International is a global nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty. Founded in 1998 by entrepreneur Christel DeHaan, Christel House supports students for 18+ years-combining rigorous academics with nutrition, healthcare, life skills, and college and career guidance. More than 21,000 young people have been supported across five countries in three continents, with over 8,500 students served each year. Christel House graduates are three times more likely than their peers to secure formal employment, and 97% of recent graduates are studying, working, or both.

Fundación Santo Domingo

A nonprofit organization that has, for 65 years, driven high-impact projects for social transformation in sectors such as education, health, the environment, housing, and economic inclusion. Working with public and private partners, it leads educational initiatives throughout the entire school journey, seeking to improve the quality of life for thousands of families in the Caribbean region and across Colombia.