The Next Generation Of Leaders: Leos Create Meaningful Change Through Service

As mental health, climate change, and social isolation shape a generation's experience, one thing is clear: young people are ready to lead - and they're already doing it. And now, with the United Nations naming 2026 International Volunteer Year, there is a renewed global call to recognize and promote service-minded people of all ages. Through the Leo Program, the youth arm of Lions Clubs International, more than 200,000 Leos in over 150 countries are taking action to create positive change in their communities, from protecting the environment to addressing hunger, health, and education challenges.

As the world celebrates International Leo Day on December 5, Lions International is inviting the world to look toward a bigger truth: young people aren't waiting until adulthood to make a difference - they are stepping up now.

"Leos remind us that the power to change the world begins with kindness," said A.P. Singh, Lions Clubs International President. "These young people's leadership, service, and commitment to themselves and those around them inspire Lions and volunteers everywhere to continue building unity and hope."

The Leo Program offers young people a space to lead, serve, and grow alongside peers and mentors who believe in their potential. Since the 1960s, it has empowered youth ages 12 to 30 to turn compassion into action through partnerships with local Lions Clubs that unite experience with innovation. Across the globe, Leos organize more than 60,000 service projects every year that leave a lasting impact. Organizing food drives, cleaning up local parks, promoting literacy, and raising awareness for mental health and wellness are just the tip of the iceberg for the causes Leos devote themselves to. Many Leos also collaborate across borders, joining global initiatives such as environmental and hunger relief campaigns, and connecting through international Leo forums and leadership events.



Their impact can be seen in communities around the world, where Leos are leading creative projects that make real change. In India, the University of Dehli and South Leo Club operated a Library on Wheels project, bringing books and educational resources to remote and underprivileged communities. The initiative not only promoted literacy but also provided skill-building workshops and field trips to enhance learning experiences.

Lifeline, launched with the Lions Club of Gampaha Metro and Leo Club of Gampaha Metro Juniors in Sri Lanka, recently hosted a health camp in Gampaha, serving 117 beneficiaries from the community. The camp offered free eye, blood, pressure, and HIV checkups to improve access to healthcare.

The Leo Club of Hopeville in India brought joy to 100 young warriors at the Childhood Cancer Hospital, Egmore, through the Hope for Little Heroes initiative. With crayons, coloring books, games, and warm conversations, Leos dedicated 26 hours to spreading smiles, love, and hope.

Leo Clubs in Arizona have been actively supporting the homeless population in various ways, including securing a Lions Clubs International Foundation grant project to serve 400 homeless individuals by providing sandwiches, other food items, and distributing 300 backpacks, sleeping bags, and hygiene products. In Uganda, the Leo Club of Kyambogo worked to improve a local school, including cleaning and painting the walls, fixing the leaking roof, and installing missing glass panels in the windows.

"This journey has helped me grow into the person I am today, professionally and personally," said Wilson Morengo, a Leo-Lion from Asuncion, Paraguay. "It has given me a space to live, learn and serve with purpose and empathy."

Morengo became a Leo more than a decade ago and has made lifelong friendships, and even met his wife, through the program. Morengo recently joined a relief mission providing aid for nearly 30,000 families impacted by flooding in Paraguayan Chaco. "It was very meaningful for me because it reminded me of what is important - the service matters - and even small actions can bring hope in dark times," he added.

The Leo experience is more than volunteering; it's a foundation for lifelong leadership. Many Leos become Lions, carrying forward the same spirit of service they developed in their formative years. Through mentorship, international collaboration, and hands-on experience, Leos build essential skills in teamwork, communication, and project management while strengthening their communities.

For young people seeking leadership opportunities, for parents wanting meaningful experiences for their teens, and for educators encouraging community engagement, Leo Clubs are open and welcoming.

To learn more or find a club near you, visit lionsclubs.org/leo.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.

