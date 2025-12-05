Certain Citizens May Face US Entry Limits

“I won't give an exact number, but there are more than 30 countries,” she said.“If these countries don't have stable governments, if they cannot provide clear information about who intends to enter the United States and help us verify them, why should we allow their residents into the country?”, Azernews reports.

According to U.S. media reports, Washington is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens face entry restrictions or bans, potentially increasing it from 19 to 32 nations.

Earlier, Governor Kristi Noem proposed a complete ban on entry for countries whose citizens are most frequently deemed a threat to national security. Her statements came in the wake of last week's attack on U.S. National Guard soldiers, which intensified concerns over border security and the vetting process for foreign visitors.

Analysts note that if implemented, the expansion of the restricted list would mark one of the largest adjustments to U.S. entry policies in recent years, reflecting growing debates over national security, immigration, and international relations. Some experts suggest that such measures could have wider diplomatic repercussions, especially with countries newly added to the list.