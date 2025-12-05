Kia Celebrates 80Th With New Concept Car

On Friday, Kia Corp. unveiled a new futuristic concept car featuring cutting-edge smart glass, showcasing the company's forward-looking philosophy as it celebrates its 80th anniversary, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The South Korean automaker introduced the Vision Meta Turismo concept, which it describes as“embodying Kia's vision for a new era of mobility,” during a special event marking the company's founding in 1944.

“The concept combines dynamic driving performance with a lounge-inspired interior, paying tribute to the speed and elegance of 1960s long-distance touring,” Kia said in a statement.

The car represents a reinterpretation of three core elements: performance driving, an immersive experience through digital interaction, and the spaciousness of lounge-style interiors.

“Inside, the design enhances human-mobility interaction through digital technology, creating a highly immersive experience for both drivers and passengers, with unique design touches and a spacious layout,” the company added. Kia said it plans to reveal further details about the concept in the near future.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Kia also released a book documenting key milestones in its 80-year history, covering everything from bicycles and three-wheeled vehicles to passenger cars and electric models.

“Kia's 80-year journey has been remarkable, an epic narrative. On behalf of Hyundai Motor Group, I extend my gratitude to everyone who has been part of Kia's legacy,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. Hyundai Motor Group acquired Kia in 1997.

To commemorate the milestone, Kia will host an exhibition titled “The Legacy of Movement” at Kia Vision Square in Yongin, just south of Seoul. The exhibition will showcase historical models, major products, and concept vehicles, and will remain open to visitors through 2029.

Experts say the Vision Meta Turismo hints at Kia's ambitions in electric and autonomous mobility, blending retro elegance with futuristic technology-a vision that may shape the next generation of the brand's vehicles.