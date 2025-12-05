War Update: 106 Clashes On Front Lines, Russia's Most Intense Assaults Continue In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, December 5, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Since the start of this day, 106 combat engagements have taken place,” the report reads.

According to the General Staff, today, communities in border settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Studenok, Malushyne, Buniakyne, Kucherivka, Simeikyne, Shalyhyne, and Bachivsk in the Sumy region, as well as Zaliznyi Mist in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one combat engagement has occurred since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy launched two airstrikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 105 attacks on positions of our forces and populated areas, including two attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy assaults. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, Odradne, and toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and toward Hlushkivka; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army launched 15 attacks against Ukrainian positions near Novovodiane, Novoyehorivka, Derylove, and Kolodiazi. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled seven attacks. Enemy units attempted to advance near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and toward Siversk; one engagement is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two attacks near Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 22 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Maiak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne. The Defence Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 26 enemy attacks, with two combat engagements ongoing.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy is attempting to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Oleksandrohrad, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. Our troops repelled five enemy assaults, with another four attacks ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, four combat engagements occurred in the areas of Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, no engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks, with another engagement ongoing.

In the remaining sectors, there were no significant changes.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces advanced in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region and are attempting to entrench themselves among the ruins of the city.