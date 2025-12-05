No Civilians Remain In Toretsk Sector Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Preventive Activities Department of the National Police - Head of the Coordination Directorate for Special Police Units (rifle units), Vladyslav Yurov, reported this on a TV broadcast, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“In the Toretsk sector, this [attempts to pose as civilians to move through the area] no longer happens, because... There are no peaceful civilians left there. However, in the Pokrovsk sector, they attempted to implement this. We had this information, and together with the 7th Rapid Response Corps... we didn't let them do it, because we already clearly knew in advance what they were going to do,” he said.

Yurov reported that the situation in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors is currently problematic and tense, but under control.

“The Defence Forces are making every effort to repel the aggressor's attacks,” the law enforcement officer assured.

He added that in all sectors where they operate, there is complete mutual understanding among all branches of the armed forces.

“Combat missions are being carried out. As police officers, we strive to respond as quickly as possible to all incidents that concern us. Therefore, the invaders rarely manage to infiltrate with small groups and create conditions that could destabilize any sector,” he said.

As reported, in the Toretsk sector, drone operators destroyed a Russian ground robot armed with an NSV Utyos heavy machine gun.

Photo: Instagram / Kostiantyn Liberov