Russians Shoot Ukrainian Soldier During Capture On Siversk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on its website.

In December 2025, during a clearing operation in the private sector near the village of Sviato-Pokrovske of the Siversk urban community, a Russian Armed Forces servicemember found a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier in an outbuilding on the grounds of a partially destroyed household.

The enemy hid behind a nearby house and treacherously shot the Ukrainian soldier as he approached with his hands raised to surrender.

The wounded soldier tried to seek shelter in another building, but the occupier, from his ambush, finished him off with a shot from an automatic weapon.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime that resulted in loss of life (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and to identify the Russian servicemember.

The Prosecutor General's Office stressed that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious international crime.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 22 it became known that Russian troops had shot dead five more Ukrainian defenders whom they had taken prisoner during the assault on the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.