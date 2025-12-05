Sweden To Cut Development Aid To Five Countries, Redirecting Money To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reports this in an article, citing Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is Sweden's most important foreign policy and aid policy priority a-5nd therefore the government is going to increase aid to Ukraine to at least SEK 10 billion ($1.06 billion) in 2026," Dousa said.

He noted that there is no "secret printing press for banknotes" for aid purposes, adding that "the money has to come from somewhere."

The Swedish government said these measures will free up more than SEK 2 billion (over $212.8 million) over two years, which can be redirected to Ukraine for projects such as restoring the country's energy infrastructure.

It is noted that since the current government took office in 2022, Sweden has already reduced aid to more than 10 countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali. Sweden is one of the main donors of development and humanitarian assistance, with a budget of 56 billion kronor (over $5.9 billion) per year during the past three years.

Sweden provides Ukraine with winter support package of over EUR 100M

The report says the Swedish government announced plans to reduce this amount to SEK 53 billion per year between 2026 and 2028, and also announced a review of spending priorities, including a decision to redirect part of the funds to cover costs related to immigration and the return of migrants.

As Ukrinform reported, in Brussels Canada, Lithuania, Sweden, and Ukraine signed a joint declaration on the establishment of a new Ukraine Transport Support Fund (Ukraine Transport Support Fund – UTSF).

Photo: pixabay