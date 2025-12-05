Ireland To Hold Security Council Meeting Over Drone Incident During Zelensky Visit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this at the British-Irish Council in Wales, RTE reports.

"Suffice to say that since the onset of the Ukrainian war there's been heightened activity on the cyber security front, in terms of maritime issues and in terms of drones," Martin said.

He declined to comment on Russia's possible involvement in the drone incident until a full analysis of the situation is completed.

Martin noted that the security operation around Mr Zelensky's visit to Ireland this week went "particularly well".

At the same time, he said that a review of security measures would be conducted, including drone activity. Martin noted that drone activity has become a "feature now across Europe".

Meanwhile, the Irish police have launched an investigation into the appearance of drones in a no-fly zone during Zelensky's visit to Dublin earlier this week.

It was reported that the crew of the Irish naval ship LE William Butler Yeats observed several unknown drones north of Dublin around the time of the Ukrainian President's arrival. The Irish Naval Service watched the drones flying over the Irish Sea near Howth.

The Irish police's special detective unit is investigating the drone sightings. Law enforcement will cooperate with defense forces and international security partners.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Ireland for an official visit on December 2.

